Kin protest after youth dies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while at Gudivada Rural police station on Saturday evening, when the relatives of a 32-year-old youth who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances staged a protest before the police station at Valivarthipadu village of Gudivada mandal in Krishna district.

Gudivada Rural police said the deceased was 32-year-old Kalapala Krupakar. “Upon receiving information about a gambling racket in the village, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and arrested all six of them participating and organising the racket”, a police official said.