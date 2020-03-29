STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical camp held for homeless

A day after shifting homeless poor and street dwellers to rehabilitation centres, health department officials on Saturday organised a medical camp at CVR High School in Governorpet here.

Published: 29th March 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 10:07 AM

By Express News Service

During the medical camp, doctors found a few destitutes were unwell and they were provided medicine. However, doctors claimed that none of the destitutes were suffering from the symptoms of cold, cough and fever.
During the medical camp, doctors found a few destitutes were unwell and they were provided medicine. However, doctors claimed that none of the destitutes were suffering from the symptoms of cold, cough and fever.

Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh inspected rehabilitation centre at PSM Girls High School in One Town. He also interacted with destitutes and provided them face masks and hand sanitisers to them.
After examining the facilities being provided to them, the civic body chief directed officials concerned to encourage social distancing among the destitutes.

Apart from that, he also asked the officials to arrange drinking water in each room in the centre and ensure enough food supply for them. Special teams have identified street dwellers and homeless poor in various parts of the city on Saturday and shifted them to shelter homes at Hanumanpet and Vehicle depot, the commissioner said, adding that the remaining homeless poor would also be shifted to the rehabilitation centres at the earliest. 

