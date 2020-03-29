STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents shut Ryves Canal bund stretch

"Despite the government and police are requesting us to stay at home, several residents, especially youth, are violating the norms and stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

Published: 29th March 2020 03:30 AM

A blocked street near Ryves Canal bund in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  At a time when people are taking up social distancing as suggested by doctors and the government, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, residents staying on the banks of Ryves Canal bund near Kothavantena Centre restricted the entry of outsiders on Saturday. The residents have passed a resolution to block all the entry and exit points of the stretch and put up a barricade mentioning the same on a placard. 

“Despite the government and police are requesting us to stay at home, several residents, especially youth, are violating the norms and stepping out of their homes unnecessarily. To enforce the directions of the government, we have taken a decision to close the entire street till April 14”, a resident N Kondala Rao said. Another resident, G Rangamma said, “Ever since Section 144 of the CrPc was enforced to curtail the movement of people in public places, many of the motorists were fearing to commute on main road between Kothavantena Centre and Eluru Road due to police patrolling. They started using our street as a safe passage.

With this, vehicular movement also increased on the stretch causing severe inconvenience to us.” Before barricading the stretch, we informed all the residents on the street, who gave their nod to this move as it was meant for preventing the spread of COVID-19, she added. Meanwhile, a team of police personnel along with special force near Kothavantena Centre appreciated the efforts of the residents. However, a senior police official told TNIE that they have suggested the residents not to involve in any argument with the outsiders. In case of any emergency, we requested them to inform the nearby police station, he added.

