SCR decides not to levy freight charges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has decided not to levy any charges on demurrage or wharfage of goods and parcel freight from March 22 to April 14 in the wake of COVID-19, said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya.

In a press release on Saturday, Mallya said no charges will be levied for stacking, detention and ground usage charge in case of container traffic too. “SCR has been running freight train services to transport essential commodities on account of country wide lockdown announced by the government”, he said.

Since March 22, the zone has registered freight loading of around 10.17 million tonnes, averaging to around 1.70 million tonnes each day.

This has been possible on account of loading of around 270 freight trains services in the six day period, signifying the seriousness towards meeting national needs in the time of crisis. The commodities primarily ranged from coal to thermal power plants for generating electricity, fertilizers to meet the needs of agricultural sector, food grains to ensure uninterrupted supply chain for the people and transporting milk to New Delhi from Renigunta, Mallya informed. In addition, SCR, has handled inter change operations of 961 freight trains originating from other zones and passing through its network, averaging to around 160 freight trains daily.