The league of extraordinary men and women

VIJAYAWADA: From health officials, police personnel and government officials to village/ward volunteers, sanitation workers and food delivery executives, there are scores of people who continue to work amid the novel coronavirus outbreak even as the general public stays in the comfort of their home, in view of the 21-day lockdown.

TNIE spoke to some of these men and women who are working selflessly in the time of the public health emergency so that others can spend these 21 days without much trouble. “LPG is one of the most important essentials. As cooking for most of the citizens is impossible without it, I report to work and serve the people. At the end of the day, my efforts result in feeding empty stomachs,” said an LPG cylinder delivery person.

Shyam, who is among those selling vegetables at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium from 6 am to 1 pm, said: “What we do is very important. Even though many people come to my stall, I am not afraid. God will protect me from any danger as I am helping people in the times of crisis.” Even those working in banks and petrol bunks had a similar opinion. “As the public health in the country is in danger, people are panicking more. Inspite of this, bank employees have to work as money is a sensitive issue,” observed D Vijaya, a State Bank of India employee.

Rafiq, who works at a petrol bunk, wondered as to how government officials, doctors and mediapersons were still going to work daily even when fuel was in short supply. P Asha, a government doctor, said these were testing times for doctors across the world. “After completing MBBS, we take an oath that patients are our foremost responsibility and nothing is more important than saving a person’s life. This is the time when we keep our promise.” Meanwhile, pharmacy owners appealed to the customers to understand the situation. “It is not that we are hoarding products. The ratio of demand and supply has changed drastically. As the sale of face masks and sanitisers was much less before the outbreak, their production was also less. Instead of understanding this, people shout and blame us,” said the manager of an Appolo Pharmacy store in the city.

D Ravanamma, one of the sanitation worker of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, said, “At a time when our country is facing a big health problem, our work is all the way more important,” said D Ravanamma, a sanitation worker. Further, implementation of the lockdown would have been impossible without the strict vigilance of police and other government officials. Even the work done by the volunteers, who are identifying foreign returnees and delivering ration to beneficiaries, is worth applause. Meanwhile, some wished that the government provide them with masks, gloves and sanitisers as they come in direct contact with several people everyday.