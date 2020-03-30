Mad rush for meat, seafood in Vijayawada markets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as 30 out of 64 wards in the city have been declared containment zones following the detection of positive cases of coronavirus, people crowded fish markets and meat stalls on Sunday, throwing social distancing norms to the wind.

These shops, be it in Chuttugunta, Moghalrajpuram, Patamata, Kothapeta, Ajith Singh Nagar or Bhavanipuram, opened to a mad rush of buyers on the day. Though boxes were drawn at many stalls to ensure social distancing, people were seen reluctant to make queues as per the norms.

Seafood buyers at Chuttugunta were seen making their quick purchase without wearing face masks. “My family has only been living on vegetables and fruits for a week now. With the government declaring that there is no risk of one contracting the virus due to the consumption of meat, why we decided to include seafood on our Sunday menu,” said an unmasked G Mani Kumar, a private employee.

In Moghalrajpuram, a meat stall owner said many of his customers were in a hurry and even argued with him when he asked them to follow the guidelines. “Only a few adhered to the norms and stood in the earmarked spots. Many hurried to buy meat due to the police patrolling,” Sk Ghouse Basha added.

VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said special public health teams were given instructions to slap hefty penalties on the traders who fail to encourage social distancing at their stalls. “Officials are campaigning across the city to sensitise the public.”