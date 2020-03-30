Nine private doctors, one hospital offer their services to combat COVID-19 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following an appeal by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Friday, nine private medical practitioners and one private hospital have volunteered to treat COVID-19 patients in the city.

While some of the doctors are either full-time or part-time affiliated with private hospitals, some have their own clinics and a few are preparing for further studies.

“I was undergoing counselling for my higher studies. But, the sessions have stopped due to the lockdown. So I have decided that with my current MBBS knowledge I can help in the out patient section (OP) and enrolled myself for the work,” said Dr Sree Surya Sandeep Telagareddy, one of the volunteers.

Adding to him, another volunteer Dr Madhavalalitha said, “I got to know that training will be given to treat coronavirus patients. So I thought that now is the time when my experience of working at several hospitals for several years and medical education can be utilised to the max.”

The other volunteers include Dr Prvain Kumar, Dr Hitesh, Dr Ajay Katragadda, Dr Sruthi, Dr Umme Rahiq Fariha, Dr STN Chari, Dr Tejaswini Thota along with Rainbow Children’s Hospital. “We are discussing on how to accommodate these doctors and utilise their knowledge and services. Instructions will be issued within a couple of days. Till then we request more doctors to enrol for this noble cause,” VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said.