STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Nine private doctors, one hospital offer their services to combat COVID-19 in Vijayawada

While some of the doctors are either full-time or part-time affiliated with private hospitals, some have their own clinics and a few are preparing for further studies.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

The beds will be provided to government and private hospitals based on the availability of space. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following an appeal by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Friday, nine private medical practitioners and one private hospital have volunteered to treat COVID-19 patients in the city.

While some of the doctors are either full-time or part-time affiliated with private hospitals, some have their own clinics and a few are preparing for further studies.

“I was undergoing counselling for my higher studies. But, the sessions have stopped due to the lockdown. So I have decided that with my current MBBS knowledge I can help in the out patient section (OP) and enrolled myself for the work,” said Dr Sree Surya Sandeep Telagareddy, one of the volunteers.

Adding to him, another volunteer Dr Madhavalalitha said, “I got to know that training will be given to treat coronavirus patients. So I thought that now is the time when my experience of working at several hospitals for several years and medical education can be utilised to the max.”

The other volunteers include Dr Prvain Kumar, Dr Hitesh, Dr Ajay Katragadda, Dr Sruthi, Dr Umme Rahiq Fariha, Dr STN Chari, Dr Tejaswini Thota along with Rainbow Children’s Hospital. “We are discussing on how to accommodate these doctors and utilise their knowledge and services. Instructions will be issued within a couple of days. Till then we request more doctors to enrol for this noble cause,” VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada COVID-19 Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp