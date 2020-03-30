Police chief inspects Vijayawada rythu bazars, marts to ensure items sold at correct price

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspected rythu bazars arranged at MBVK Stadium and Ajith Singh Nagar here on Sunday.

On the occasion, he interacted with the public and inquired whether the vegetables and other food items were being sold at MRP.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumala Rao said with the aim to encourage social distancing among the public, the district administration and civic body has increased the number of rythu bazars to 53 from the earlier 13.

He called upon the public to dial 104 for necessary assistance and 1902 for essential commodities during the lockdown period.He also inspected D Mart at Sambamurthy Road and appealed to the public to maintain social distancing and wear masks while going out.