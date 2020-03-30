Police rescue pregnant woman in Vijayawada amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavanipuram police on Sunday rescued a pregnant woman from Kabela area in the city and shifted her to St Ann’s Hospital on MG Road.

Circle inspector DKN Mohan Reddy said 25-year-old Shaik Saddiqa suffered labour pains in the morning. Her family members tried to arrange an autorickshaw to shift her to the hospital. However, all their efforts went in vain due to lockdown, he said.

“With no option left, one of her family members contacted Bhavanipuram police station and informed about her health condition. A team of police personnel rushed to her residence and shifted her to the hospital in a patrolling vehicle,” Reddy said adding that residents in Bhavanipuram can avail their service in case of emergency.