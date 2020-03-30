STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitise hands before entering rythu bazars: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation tells citizens

Around 2,000 food packets were prepared at the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple on Sunday for distribution to the destitutes and homeless poor.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To help contain the spread of covid-19, sanitation staff of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have made provisions to provide hand sanitisers to the public thronging the rythu bazars in the city.

Earlier this week, the civic body arranged 28 rythu bazars in schools, colleges and open grounds in Bhavanipuram, Swaraj Maidan, Kedareswarapeta, Patamata, Bhavanipuram and Ajith Singh Nagar.

The buyers are let into the markets only after they clean their hands with hand sanitiser  and strict instructions were given to the traders to wear face masks at all times and promote social distancing at their stalls.

Not only that, the civic officials have also made provisions for  infotainment at the rehabilitation centres.
“We have equipped the rehab centres with LED TVs to sensitise the homeless poor about coronavirus and precautionary measures prescribed by the health department and the World Health Organisation”, said VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh.

Meanwhile, the special task force teams of the revenue department have carried out surprise checks in various parts of the city and instructed the traders to close their shops after 1 pm.

