Cops emerge unlikely heroes in a pandemic

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as civilians find safety in the comfort of their homes, police and traffic officials have been putting themselves in great danger and distancing themselves from their families by reporting to duty every single day amid the existing public health emergency.

Despite knowing that they are highly prone to the contagion, thousands of cops still stand firm on the streets to make sure that the civilians don’t contract the novel coronavirus.

“We do wear gloves and face masks, but we are still at a higher risk of contracting the disease as we interact with several people during the lockdown. Many a times we have to forcibly stop vehicles by grabbing the bike or the riders’ hands, which goes against the social distancing norms,” said Raju, a quick response team (QRT) official.

The officials are also worried about the well-being of their family members. “Before coronavirus, when I got to home after duty, my children would come and hug me even before I removed my shoes. Now, I don’t allow them to come closer to me till I take shower and get properly cleaned up. They are too young and I am scared that they will be infected because of me,” said Shiva, another cop, as he guarded the streets of Vijayawada.

On-duty assistant sub-inspector Krishna described what he does after he reached home. “There is a separate bath and washing area in my verandah. As soon as I reach home, I soak my uniform, whistle, badge and belt in soap water and take a shower, which have become like a ritual. Only after that I step inside my home.” His wife Lalitha Kumari went on to add, “I used to take his cap, watch, wallet, handkerchief and belt after he got home. But now I don’t touch any of his belongings and neither let my children go any way near him till he cleans himself up. But I am proud to be a wife of a police officer.”

Meanwhile, there were many who were scared to go near their family members even after sanitising themselves. “Even though the very first thing I do after reaching home is take a shower, I isolate myself in a separate room. Usually my wife washes my clothes. Now I clean up after myself and wash my clothes, belt, badge and cap. I eat in a separate utensils and wash them outside my house. I sleep alone and do not allow anyone from my family to come to my room,” head constable Dasari Babu Rao said. Considering the dangers they have to face, the policemen urged people to cooperate with them and not venture out of their homes unless there was an emergency.

“We stop people as part of our duty but some people yell at us and throw tantrums. This only creates more problems. We request them to cooperate and bear with us in such hard times,” the cops noted.