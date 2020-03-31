STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

COVID-19: Further restrictions in place in Vijayawada's coronavirus hotspot areas 

On Monday, police personnel, accompanied by special teams from the corporation, set up barricades to prevent vehicular movement and impose further restrictions in the entire Krishna Lanka.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A road leading to Krishna Lanka blocked in Vijayawada on Monday

A road leading to Krishna Lanka blocked in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A few days after a patient from Ranigarithota of Vijayawada tested positive for coronavirus, the civic body has earmarked a three-km radius from the patient’s residence, as a hotspot for the virus.
 

According to VMC officials, there are around 60,000 houses in the demarcated wards of 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22.

On Monday, police personnel, accompanied by special teams from the corporation, set up barricades to prevent vehicular movement and impose further restrictions in the entire Krishna Lanka.

The three-km-long service road from Kanaka Durga Varadhi to Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), has also been blocked following the high alert announced by the district administration.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC AMOH-I and Special Officer K Suresh Babu said the special teams have launched a door-to-door survey within one kilometre radius of the patient’s house, to identify the people suffering from normal flu like symptoms or any respiratory syndrome and put them in home isolation.
“At present, the 65-year-old patient’s family and relatives are being examined and quarantined in their homes,” he added.

Elaborating further, the special officer said the teams were also collecting details of those residing in the six wards and whether they were suffering from any symptoms of the contagious disease.Apart from that, focus was also on enumeration of senior citizens living there.

If any person showed the symptoms, they would be home quarantined and others in need of more assistance would be brought to the government general hospital in special ambulances, Suresh Babu noted.

The special officer also informed the hotspot zone were being cleaned and disinfected with sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder.

He requested the inhabitants to use the door delivery service to buy essential commodities from hypermarkets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Coronavirus COVID 19 Vijayawada coronavirus cases
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp