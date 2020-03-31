COVID-19: Further restrictions in place in Vijayawada's coronavirus hotspot areas 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A few days after a patient from Ranigarithota of Vijayawada tested positive for coronavirus, the civic body has earmarked a three-km radius from the patient’s residence, as a hotspot for the virus.



According to VMC officials, there are around 60,000 houses in the demarcated wards of 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22.

On Monday, police personnel, accompanied by special teams from the corporation, set up barricades to prevent vehicular movement and impose further restrictions in the entire Krishna Lanka.

The three-km-long service road from Kanaka Durga Varadhi to Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), has also been blocked following the high alert announced by the district administration.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC AMOH-I and Special Officer K Suresh Babu said the special teams have launched a door-to-door survey within one kilometre radius of the patient’s house, to identify the people suffering from normal flu like symptoms or any respiratory syndrome and put them in home isolation.

“At present, the 65-year-old patient’s family and relatives are being examined and quarantined in their homes,” he added.

Elaborating further, the special officer said the teams were also collecting details of those residing in the six wards and whether they were suffering from any symptoms of the contagious disease.Apart from that, focus was also on enumeration of senior citizens living there.

If any person showed the symptoms, they would be home quarantined and others in need of more assistance would be brought to the government general hospital in special ambulances, Suresh Babu noted.

The special officer also informed the hotspot zone were being cleaned and disinfected with sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder.

He requested the inhabitants to use the door delivery service to buy essential commodities from hypermarkets.