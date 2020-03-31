India lockdown: South Central Railway distributes 2,000 food packets among migrant workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR), in coordination with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and NGO Amrutha Vastham, has distributed 2,000 food packets to migrant workers and residents of a few old age homes Budameru Centre, Gunadala and YSR Colony, Jakkampudi in the city.

Representatives of the NGO also distributed food to the patients at the railway hospital. While distributing food, social distancing and hygiene was observed.

“With the aim to cater to the underprivileged, the IRCTC has provided cooked food in bulk, prepared in its kitchen in Vijayawada. Utmost care was taken to prepare vegetable pulao, which was served with pickle The CSR initiative was taken by the IRCTC all over India”, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas.

The DRM further said the initiative was part of the decision taken by the Indian Railways to partner with the IRCTC to provide bulk cooked food with paper plates to the needy.

Exemption to railway staff

As per the request of the general manager, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, the State government on Monday exempted the movement of railway staffers during the lockdown.

Those employees carrying their railway identity cards, will be allowed to commute between their workplace and residence.

All district collectors and superintendents of police were requested to initiate necessary action in this regard.