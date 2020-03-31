STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

India lockdown: South Central Railway distributes 2,000 food packets among migrant workers

Representatives of the NGO also distributed food to the patients at the  railway hospital. While distributing food, social distancing and hygiene was observed.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

RPF distribute food packets to the poor in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo | EPS)

RPF distribute food packets to the poor in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR), in coordination with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and NGO Amrutha Vastham, has distributed 2,000 food packets to migrant workers and residents of a few old age homes Budameru Centre, Gunadala and YSR Colony, Jakkampudi in the city.

Representatives of the NGO also distributed food to the patients at the  railway hospital. While distributing food, social distancing and hygiene was observed.

“With the aim to cater to the underprivileged, the IRCTC has provided cooked food in bulk, prepared in its kitchen in Vijayawada. Utmost care was taken to prepare vegetable pulao, which was served with pickle The CSR initiative was taken by the IRCTC all over India”, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas.

The DRM further said the initiative was part of the decision taken by the Indian Railways to partner with the IRCTC to provide bulk cooked food with paper plates to the needy.

Exemption to railway staff

As per the request of the general manager, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, the State government on Monday exempted the movement of railway staffers during the lockdown.

Those employees carrying their railway identity cards, will be allowed to commute between their workplace and residence.

All district collectors and superintendents of police were requested to initiate necessary action in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway Andhra Pradesh lockdown Migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp