Probe ordered against excise cop for transporting liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh during lockdown

Rayavaram Excise CI Trinadh Rao was caught transporting liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the government liquor outlet at Kutalukuru of Anaparti mandal on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday ordered an inquiry against a circle inspector of excise and prohibition department who was caught transporting liquor bottles during the lockdown.

Rayavaram Excise CI Trinadh Rao was caught transporting liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the government liquor outlet at Kutalukuru of Anaparti mandal on Sunday.

He was carrying the liquor in his own vehicle and another one without a registration number. He was caught by the police during the checking conducted as part of the ongoing lockdown. Along with the CI, four others were arrested too.

Taking serious view of this, Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy ordered an inquiry. The minister asked excise officials to ensure closure of all bars, liquor outlets and toddy compounds during the lockdown. The minister also asked the department to regularly check the stocks in bars and restaurants.

