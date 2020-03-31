RTC buses, mini lorries to ensure door-to-door delivery, says VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

In a conversation with Sistla Dakshina Murthy, the civic body commissioner discloses details about the initiatives being taken during the lockdown.

Excerpts:

How is the corporation planning to ensure social distancing among the public?

At present, citizens are panic buying essential commodities, which led to an unusual increase in their demand. Even as people make beelines at supermarkets in the city, many return empty-handed due to insufficient stocks. So, we have decided to hire 20 APSRTC buses and mini-lorries for their use as mobile marts and deliver food and other commodities at people’s doorstep. Each vehicle will be serving three wards in coming days.

Are there any plans to suspend operation of shops selling meat and fish during the lockdown?

Plans are afoot to shift the roadside fish markets to rythu bazars set up across 28 locations in the city. As most of the farmers’ markets are established in open grounds, accommodating stalls selling fish will not be a problem. A meeting will be convened with fishermen and retailers soon and necessary steps will be taken so that the vegetable buyers do not face any inconvenience.

How many foreign-returnees have reached the city? What measures are being taken by the VMC to prevent the spread of coronavirus?

As many as 59 persons have been home quarantined after citizens provided information to the authorities at the complaint cell set up in the command control room. Out of them, 45 have returned from abroad and the remaining are from other states. One each positive case of the novel coronavirus registered in Vijayawada are from One Town, Gayatri Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar and Ranigarithota. All these wards have been declared as containment zones and special teams, comprising ANMs and ward volunteers, are engaged for door-to-door surveys to identify persons suffering from cold, flu and fever. People in these wards are requested to cooperate with the corporation.

Has the civic body equipped the sanitary staff engaged in disinfecting the containment zones with precautionary gears?

Around 18,000 masks, procured initially, have been distributed among 3,600 sanitation staff who are working round-the-clock now. 30,000 more masks are being procured and will be distributed in coming days. Also, the VMC is taking help of jail inmates for manufacturing of more masks.

What steps are being taken to shift migrant workers and destitutes to the shelter homes?

Special teams of the VMC have shifted around 1,000 migrant workers and homeless poor to the rehabilitation centres arranged at two municipal schools in the city. . Apart from that, the corporation has ordered 1,000 more beds to be arranged at indoor stadiums and function halls.

Senior citizens first

The VMC has decided to prioritise senior citizens and those in home isolation for door-delivery of essential commodities from hypermarkets. Prasanna Venkatesh said the city has around 15 hypermarkets and, after introducing the door delivery facility, each of them was flooded with 300 calls per day against 30 during usual days. Taking a serious note of the matter, the corporation has decided to give instructions to the hypermarkets to accord top priority to the senior citizens