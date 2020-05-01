STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

10 more test positive in Krishna district, count at 246

Nuzvid under complete lockdown; disinfection drive intensified.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff at the COVID-19 hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Representative image (Photo I EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 10 more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the number of positive cases rose to 246 in Krishna district.According to official sources, of the 10 positive patients, seven belong to Krishna Lanka and one each to Islampet, Puranandampet and Nuzvid. Meanwhile, Nuzvid Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar enforced a two-day complete lockdown from Thursday after a vegetable vendor contracted the virus on Wednesday.

All the establishments remained closed in Nuzvid and sanitation staff carried out disinfection drive at wards 2, 5, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 declared containment clusters. Health officials suspect that the seven positive patients in Krishna Lanka might have come in contact with the truck driver who returned from Kolkata and tested positive for coronavirus. In Islampet, a private contractor tested positive for the virus. The contractor developed symptoms a couple of days ago and admitted himself to COVID-19 hospital, officials said, adding that they suspect that he might have contracted the virus in Kothapet.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Md Imtiaz in a video conference with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, said Vijayawada has been divided into 19 clusters. As many as 120 positive cases have been reported in three clusters — Krishna Lanka, Karmika Nagar and Ajit Singh Nagar. “Medical teams are examining the primary and secondary contacts of positive patients. If any of them test positive, we are shifting them to COVID-19 hospitals,” the collector said. As per the medical bulletin released by the district authorities, a total of 10,757 were tested. Of these, 246 tested positive, 8,677 negative and the results of 1,837 samples are awaited.

City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the department has intensified vigil in red zones and shifted lockdown violators to quarantine centres. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha said essential commodities and vegetables are being supplied at people’s doorstep. VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said steps are being taken to provide essentials to the people for at least 20 days with the help of supermarkets, adding that plans are afoot to issue QR code-based cards to each household in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Krishna district
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp