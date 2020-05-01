10 more test positive in Krishna district, count at 246

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 10 more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the number of positive cases rose to 246 in Krishna district.According to official sources, of the 10 positive patients, seven belong to Krishna Lanka and one each to Islampet, Puranandampet and Nuzvid. Meanwhile, Nuzvid Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar enforced a two-day complete lockdown from Thursday after a vegetable vendor contracted the virus on Wednesday.

All the establishments remained closed in Nuzvid and sanitation staff carried out disinfection drive at wards 2, 5, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 declared containment clusters. Health officials suspect that the seven positive patients in Krishna Lanka might have come in contact with the truck driver who returned from Kolkata and tested positive for coronavirus. In Islampet, a private contractor tested positive for the virus. The contractor developed symptoms a couple of days ago and admitted himself to COVID-19 hospital, officials said, adding that they suspect that he might have contracted the virus in Kothapet.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Md Imtiaz in a video conference with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, said Vijayawada has been divided into 19 clusters. As many as 120 positive cases have been reported in three clusters — Krishna Lanka, Karmika Nagar and Ajit Singh Nagar. “Medical teams are examining the primary and secondary contacts of positive patients. If any of them test positive, we are shifting them to COVID-19 hospitals,” the collector said. As per the medical bulletin released by the district authorities, a total of 10,757 were tested. Of these, 246 tested positive, 8,677 negative and the results of 1,837 samples are awaited.

City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the department has intensified vigil in red zones and shifted lockdown violators to quarantine centres. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha said essential commodities and vegetables are being supplied at people’s doorstep. VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said steps are being taken to provide essentials to the people for at least 20 days with the help of supermarkets, adding that plans are afoot to issue QR code-based cards to each household in the city.