Business during Ramzan loses to lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One Town in the city, which usually bustles during Ramzan, wore a deserted look this time.While it’s time for several small and big businesses to earn profits, this year, they had to face huge losses due to the ongoing lockdown. “Last year, I earned almost Rs 25 lakh during Ramzan. But, this year a loss of over Rs 30 lakh is expected,” said S Saleem, who runs a mutton wholesale business, adding that he had to give back nearly Rs 10 lakh, which he had taken in advance from his customers.

Another vendor who sells mats said, “I earn around `10,000 per month. During Ramzan I earn over `50,000. This year also, my workers and I have stitched more than one lakh mats. We are not allowed to sell. Our mats are handwoven and people might prefer not to buy them due to the current situation.”Several others, who switched their professions to make an extra income during the month-long festival are also worried.

“I make vermicelli every year to sell during the Ramzan as the demand for the product is very high. The popular sweet Sheer Korma is made with vermicelli,” said Md Masood, who works at an automobile shop and uses this extra money earned during Ramzan to pay for the tuition fee of his three children.“I earn approximately `30,000 by selling nearly 1,000 kg vermicelli. As prices of essentials have increased, I can not afford producing it. I have made only 200 kg vermicelli with the raw materials which I had bought before the lockdown,” Masood added.