STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Business during Ramzan loses to lockdown

One Town in the city, which usually bustles during Ramzan, wore a deserted look this time.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  One Town in the city, which usually bustles during Ramzan, wore a deserted look this time.While it’s time for several small and big businesses to earn profits, this year, they had to face huge losses due to the ongoing lockdown. “Last year, I earned almost Rs 25 lakh during Ramzan. But, this year a loss of over Rs 30 lakh is expected,” said S Saleem, who runs a mutton wholesale business, adding that he had to give back nearly Rs 10 lakh, which he had taken in advance from his customers.

Another vendor who sells mats said, “I earn around `10,000 per month. During Ramzan I earn over `50,000. This year also, my workers and I have stitched more than one lakh mats. We are not allowed to sell. Our mats are handwoven and people might prefer not to buy them due to the current situation.”Several others, who switched their professions to make an extra income during the month-long festival are also worried. 

“I make vermicelli every year to sell during the Ramzan as the demand for the product is very high. The popular sweet Sheer Korma is made with vermicelli,” said Md Masood, who works at an automobile shop and uses this extra money earned during Ramzan to pay for the tuition fee of his three children.“I earn approximately `30,000 by selling nearly 1,000 kg vermicelli. As prices of essentials have increased, I can not afford producing it. I have made only 200 kg vermicelli with the raw materials which I had bought before the lockdown,” Masood added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramzan lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp