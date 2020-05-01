Home isolation for under 50 with no co-morbidities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that those with very mild COVID-19 symptoms could choose home isolation instead of institutional quarantine, the state health department has issued an order saying that only asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for the virus, could opt for isolation at home.

The department has also said that those below 50 and with no co-morbidities could only choose home quarantine provided that they clear initial screening. According to the health department, 75 per cent of the total cases till April 29 were asymptomatic and only 25 per cent, who tested positive for Covid-19, had symptoms. Age-wise profiling of the total cases showed that over 60 per cent of them were between 16 years and 60 years.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy said that baseline investigations like Complete Blood Picture (CBP), Blood Urea/Blood Sugar, Serum Creatinine , Chest X-ray, ECG, liver functional tests and SPO2 tests would be done on those who opt for home isolation. “If there is any abnormality found in the above tests, the positive person will be admitted in the COVID hospital,” the additional guidelines issued by the government said.