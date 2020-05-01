Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao interacts with patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Thursday interacted with COVID-19 positive patients who are being treated in Vijayawada through video conference. The minister spoke to positive patients who were discharged after recovering and also with the people staying in various quarantine centres.

The minister enquired about their health condition and the facilities being provided to them in hospitals and quarantine centres. Srinivas spoke with a coronavirus positive person from Chitti Nagar, who was undergoing treatment. He sought feedback from him about the facilities being provided.

Later, the minister also spoke to hospital authorities and gave them instructions for further improving the facilities. The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation from time-to-time and the measures taken by the government have yielded results in the State. He appealed to the people to adhere to lockdown norms.