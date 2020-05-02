Locals misbehave with women volunteers distributing pension in Vijayawada, police stands by

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two women volunteers alleged that residents of YSR Jakkampudi Colony in Vijayawada misbehaved with them when the former had gone to distribute social security pension to beneficiaries on Friday. They staged a protest in the colony.

In a video, Sadika, a ward volunteer, said residents of the 157th block demanded an explanation from her and her pregnant sister over the alleged delay in the delivery of second edition ration supply.

Despite explaining to them that they had no knowledge of the issue, the locals continued to misbehave with the women.

The volunteers also alleged that two-town police failed to visit the spot despite being informed of the incident. “When we called an SI, he suggested us to call Dial 100. No patrolling team was sent to our help.” City commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told TNIE that action would be taken against officials if needed and that SHO concerned was asked to visit the spot.