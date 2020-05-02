Two junior doctors attacked in Vijayawada, suspects detained, say police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four unidentified miscreants, in an inebriated state, attacked two junior doctors near Prasadampadu under Patamata police station limits in the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, the incident took place around 12.30 am when the accused first intercepted a car and damaged a window pane. Luckily, the occupant, a doctor, managed to flee the spot.

Minutes later, another private doctor who was returning home on his two-wheeler was intercepted and thrashed by the same persons.

The miscreants set his bike ablaze and fled the scene. After receiving complaints from both the doctors, police verified CCTV footage.

“They (the miscreants) randomly attacked the doctors. A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 319 of the IPC. Some suspects have been detained. An investigation is underway,” said circle inspector R Suresh Kumar Reddy.