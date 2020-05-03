50-year-old on mission to spread coronavirus awareness in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old technician R Mallikarjunarao starts his customised two-wheeler everyday at 6 am to go around several areas in different districts of the State in order to spread awareness on coronavirus. Mallikarjunarao modified his two-wheeler by revamping rearview mirrors as human hands as a sign asking people not to venture out of homes.

He also made an illustration of the bio-image of the virus and installed it above a speaker that he has attached to his vehicle. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “As my shop remain closed, I thought instead of sitting at home, why not spread awareness among the people about this killer virus.”Despite knowing the consequences of going around as he belongs to one of the most vulnerable categories, he said, “Age is just a number.

Moreover, what I am doing is for a larger cause. Nothing will be more satisfying than serving the society.”

With respect to preventive measures that he takes, he said that there is no threat to his family as they are in Hyderabad, where his daughter works. He has been staying alone ever since lockdown was imposed.

Mallikarjuna, who hails from Guntur, has completed his campaign in his home district and since a week has started creating awareness in Vijayawada. When asked about permission to cross district border, he said, “Since it is an awareness campaign, I have permission to go anywhere within the State. Also, Guntur collector has given special permission to cross district borders.” He goes to crowded areas and make announcements about precautionary measures to be taken, ways to boost immunity, importance of wearing face masks, hand gloves and social distancing.