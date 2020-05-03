STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Cybercriminals dupe people in name of liquor door delivery in Vijayawada

Not checking the veracity of the post, he contacted the person from the phone number mentioned in the post and paid Rs 33,000.

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the entire nation is in the grip of the invisible enemy, COVID-19, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the situation to dupe public in all possible ways. This time, fraudsters have seized the opportunity by promising door delivery of order for alcoholics during the lockdown.

In this case, one private employee Ujwal (name changed) lost Rs 33,000 to fraudsters in a similar way. With his employer asking him to work from home due to unprecedented lockdown, Ujwal has remained at home since March 21 and ran out of liquor stock at his house. While surfing Facebook, he came across a post posted by an unknown person using the name of well-known wine shops claiming that they are offering home delivery.

Not checking the veracity of the post, he contacted the person from the phone number mentioned in the post and paid Rs 33,000. “Ujwal paid the amount for liquor bottles through a QR code. Later, when the accused stopped picking calls, he realised that he was cheated and approached the police. We somehow managed to recover Rs 30,000 from the account of the accused and found that the accused was operating from Rajasthan,” said cybercrime police inspector K Shivaji.

So far, Vijayawada cybercrime police have received two such complaints. “There is no such facility as door delivery of liquor during this lockdown. All the wine shops are closed and the State excise policy doesn’t allow door delivery,” Shivaji said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyber crime liquor delivery COVID 19
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp