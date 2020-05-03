Jagan releases poetry collection on Budharaju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A compilation of Telugu poetry on veteran linguist, lexicon writer and mentor for many Telugu journalists Budharaju Radhakrishna titled Guru Smaranalo was released by Chief Minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Budharaju had done yeomen service in the fields of Telugu language and journalism. “He penned many books and gave a lexicon for journalists. He received a doctorate from Andhra University for his thesis ‘Historical Grammar of Early Telugu Inscriptions’,” Jagan said.

The compilation of poetry was brought out by his disciples P Madhusudhan, Muni Suresh Pillai and S Ramu. They thanked the Chief Minister and said that they were unable to attend the function due to the lockdown.

Budharaju’s disciples Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu, government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and advisor (Communications) GVD Krishna Mohan were among those present on the occasion.