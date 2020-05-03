SCR transports 12.3 lakh tonnes of food grains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) had transported 12.3 lakh tonnes of food grain in April, which is almost six times of the loading done by the SCR during the same cumulative period in 2019 and registered an incremental loading of 522 per cent during the lockdown.

In a statement issued on Saturday, SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya said food grains were transported to several locations in Kerala, Karnataka, TN and West Bengal from different segments of the zone — Nizamabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Miryalaguda, Nekkonda, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Khammam in Telangana and Rajahmundry, Samalkota, Nidadavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Tanuku and Palakollu in the State, he said.