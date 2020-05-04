STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Gujarat, Rajasthan migrants sent home from Krishna district

The district administration is making arrangements for the return of 157 students stuck at Viswanti school and 25 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bapulapadu to Bihar.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:54 AM

Migrant workers on their way to Sub-Collector office seeking help to return go to their respective hometown during the ongoing lockdown in Vijayawada

Migrant workers on their way to Sub-Collector office seeking help to return go to their respective hometown during the ongoing lockdown in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration sent back 181 migrant workers to Gujarat and 107 to Rajasthan on Sunday. Six buses were arranged to ferry them after the respective State governments agreed to receive the workers, Joint Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said. 

"At present, we are bringing people from all districts and trying to send them back from Krishna district. The migrant workers of Gujarat were working in Krishna and Kadapa districts, while those who went back to Rajasthan were working in Anantapur district," she said. 

The district administration charged minimum travel cost from the workers. Meanwhile, the district administration is making arrangements for the return of 157 students stuck at Viswanti school and 25 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bapulapadu to Bihar.  

Over 4,000 migrant workers from other States are currently stranded in Krishna district. "We have instructed the tahsildars to collect the details of migrant workers in their respective areas. Based on that, people will be grouped. Once negotiations with respective States are done, we will plan their transportation," the Joint Collector said.

