STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Eight more test positive foro coronavirus in Krishna district

Among the positive patients from Vijayawada, official sources said that an elderly man who doesn’t have any travel history tested positive for the virus at Gandhi Colony.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital in India (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With eight more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the number of positive cases rose to 266 in Krishna district.

Collector A Md Imtiaz issued orders for the implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC in the district from May 4 to 17. As per the orders, gathering of more than four persons at one place in the district is strictly prohibited. According to official sources, these positive patients belong to Bethlehem Nagar, Moghalrajpuram, Police Quarters, Srinivas Nagar (Poranki), Gandhi Colony, Machavaram Down, Gollapudi and Prasadampadu.

Among the positive patients from Vijayawada, the official sources said an elderly man who doesn’t have any travel history tested positive for the virus at Gandhi Colony. In the preliminary investigation, the officials found that the man had purchased vegetables from a market in the locality and contracted the virus. The authorities have shifted his family members to a quarantine centre and their samples were collected for testing.

A sanitation worker involved in disinfection drives tested positive at Srinivas Nagar. The officials suspect the positive patient in Machavaram Down contracted the virus from a youth who returned from abroad. In Gollapudi, an elderly man who had symptoms of fever tested positive for the virus. The positive patient from Prasadampadu works at COVID-19 command control room. Meanwhile, two persons were discharged on Saturday night. The Collector said the officials have collected details of 93 per cent of families in the fourth phase of door-to-door survey. 

In a meeting held at his camp office here on Sunday, he said medical teams have collected details of 12,54,849 families out of the total 13,76,532. Among them, the officials have identified 3,790 persons suffering from cold, cough and fever.  Instructions were given to the medical teams to collect their samples for testing, Imtiaz said.

612 persons quarantined 

District nodal officer and MUDA vice-chairman P Wilson Babu said a total of 612 persons were quarantined in the district. Among them, 20 persons were discharged from quarantine centres at Gannavaram (10), Gudavalli (4) and Mylavaram (6) on Sunday. All of them tested negative. However, they were asked to stay in home isolation for the next 14 days, he said.

The nodal officer said around 1,000 beds have been arranged at three district COVID-19 care centres within nine km radius of Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital, the district COVID-19 Hospital. Among them, 700 beds have been arranged at Gudavalli and 300 at Poranki and all are equipped with oxygen cylinders and medical equipment, he said.

Sec 144 from today

District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Sunday issued orders for the implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC in the district from May 4 to 17. As per the orders, gathering of more than four persons at one place in the district is strictly prohibited

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVId19 Krishna COVID cases Krishna district
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp