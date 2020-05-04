Eight more test positive foro coronavirus in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With eight more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the number of positive cases rose to 266 in Krishna district.

Collector A Md Imtiaz issued orders for the implementation of Section 144 of the CrPC in the district from May 4 to 17. As per the orders, gathering of more than four persons at one place in the district is strictly prohibited. According to official sources, these positive patients belong to Bethlehem Nagar, Moghalrajpuram, Police Quarters, Srinivas Nagar (Poranki), Gandhi Colony, Machavaram Down, Gollapudi and Prasadampadu.

Among the positive patients from Vijayawada, the official sources said an elderly man who doesn’t have any travel history tested positive for the virus at Gandhi Colony. In the preliminary investigation, the officials found that the man had purchased vegetables from a market in the locality and contracted the virus. The authorities have shifted his family members to a quarantine centre and their samples were collected for testing.

A sanitation worker involved in disinfection drives tested positive at Srinivas Nagar. The officials suspect the positive patient in Machavaram Down contracted the virus from a youth who returned from abroad. In Gollapudi, an elderly man who had symptoms of fever tested positive for the virus. The positive patient from Prasadampadu works at COVID-19 command control room. Meanwhile, two persons were discharged on Saturday night. The Collector said the officials have collected details of 93 per cent of families in the fourth phase of door-to-door survey.

In a meeting held at his camp office here on Sunday, he said medical teams have collected details of 12,54,849 families out of the total 13,76,532. Among them, the officials have identified 3,790 persons suffering from cold, cough and fever. Instructions were given to the medical teams to collect their samples for testing, Imtiaz said.

612 persons quarantined

District nodal officer and MUDA vice-chairman P Wilson Babu said a total of 612 persons were quarantined in the district. Among them, 20 persons were discharged from quarantine centres at Gannavaram (10), Gudavalli (4) and Mylavaram (6) on Sunday. All of them tested negative. However, they were asked to stay in home isolation for the next 14 days, he said.

The nodal officer said around 1,000 beds have been arranged at three district COVID-19 care centres within nine km radius of Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital, the district COVID-19 Hospital. Among them, 700 beds have been arranged at Gudavalli and 300 at Poranki and all are equipped with oxygen cylinders and medical equipment, he said.

Sec 144 from today

