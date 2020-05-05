Booze lovers throng stores as sales resume in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Day one of ‘lockdown 3.0’ witnessed industries resuming operation, life limping back to normalcy in some parts of the state and people thronging to liquor stores. Serpentine queues were seen at most of these outlets on Monday morning.

In Vizianagaram, the only green zone in the state, no fresh relaxation was implemented as no guidelines were issued by the district administration. Liquor stores, however, were open. In Prakasam district, no such outlet operated as depots from where the stocks are brought are in red zones. As Ongole and Markapur are red zones, the two depots there did not open. A good number of people gathered in front of the liquor outlets, but left empty-handed after a few hours.

In Vijayawada, Guntur and Kurnool cities, the hotbed of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh, no wine shop was allowed to operate. However, people from the contaminated zones in rural parts thronged the stores.

Long queues were seen at almost all wine shops from as early as 8 am even as the scheduled time of their opening is 11 am. Police and excise officials, and private security guards had a tough time in controlling the crowd and ensuring social distancing.

People from Vijayawada rushed to a wine shop at nearby Kesarapally, where hundreds gathered throwing social distancing norms to the wind. The shop had to be closed within minutes after it opened. Only after police intervened and brought the situation under control, the shop resumed functioning.

As the entire Vijayawada is categorised as a red zone, no store was allowed to operate. However, people queued before them even as the police made announcements that the outlets would not open. Mild force was used at some places to disperse the crowd.

Deputy commissioner (excise and prohibition) Ch Channakesava Rao said 135 liquor outlets of the total 165 in Kurnool district were allowed to function.The remaining are located in the containment zones. “Excise and police staff were deployed to avoid crowding at the shops.”

In Visakhapatnam, crowds disappeared from rythu bazars only to resurface at liquor stores. Crowding was seen several hours before the shops opened and, at some places, the police resorted to lathicharge.

Police dispersed crowd at a liquor shop in Annavaram under Bheemili constituency. Similarly, at Siripuram in the city, joint collector L Shiva Sankar visited a store and directed the police to ensure social distancing among people. He spent some time there to observe the situation.

Meanwhile, the liquor stores in Visakhapatnam registered record sales on Monday, with each one selling booze worth Rs 10-Rs 15 lakh, it is learnt. In the first two hours of opening, the shops recorded sales of Rs 3 lakh. The district has 320 of such outlets, of which 250 resumed sales. The remaining were shut as they are in the containment zones.

However, opening of the liquor stores drew criticism from various sections of the society. Women in some places, such as Sriharipuram in Gajuwaka and Nakkavanipalem, staged protests. CPM workers, led by party city secretary Ganga Rao, also staged a dharna in Maddilapalem Junction protesting the same.

