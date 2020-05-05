Krishna police convince 160 families to give up country liquor business

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police have gone the extra mile in transforming the lives of 160 families from three villages, where people are largely into the business of producing and selling country liquor, near Machilipatnam.

Chinagollapalem in Kruthivennu mandal, Polatitippa in Bandar mandal, and Pothanapalli China Thanda and Peda Thanda of Chatrai mandal are notorious for the sale of illicit liquor and more than 70 per cent of the locals earn their livelihood by selling ID arrack.

Continuous efforts by the police have changed the mindset of 60 families from Chinagollapalem, 20 from Polatitippa village and 80 from Pothanapalli China Thanda and Peda Thanda.Explaining the efforts that changed these villagers, Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu said most of them have cases filed against them for selling ID arrack, and some are even serving jail terms. “With the breadwinners in prison, the women are forced to make a living by working as daily wagers.”

The SP added that villagers have been practicing the illegal trade for over a decade and the transformation was a result of awareness campaigns and frequent raids. “Initially, the villagers objected and continued to indulge in the illegal activity. However, we kept on with our initiative and told them about the ill effects of country liquor and about the future of their children. After numerous attempts, we finally saw the change in them.”

The villagers have also promised the police that they will not sell the illegal liquor anymore. “They voluntarily came forward and took oath in the presence of police officers,” the SP added.