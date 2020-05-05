STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension in Kovvur as police cane protesting migrant workers

It is said that the migrant workers started demanding to facilitate their return to their villages since Sunday night itself.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants on their way to Sub-Collector's office hoping to be sent back to their home towns in Vijayawada on Monday.

Migrants on their way to Sub-Collector's office hoping to be sent back to their home towns in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police resorted to lathi-charge on a group of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand in Kovvur of West Godavari district to foil the attempt of the workers to proceed to their native places on foot.

The migrant workers wanted the police either to shift them to their native places or allow them to go on foot. According to reports reaching here, at least 2,400 migrant workers from the three States are working in the sand reaches in Kovvur of West Godavari district and Tallapudi of East Godavari district. Due to the lockdown, the works at the sand reaches came to a halt and the migrant workers have lost their livelihood.

With the Centre relaxing lockdown norms to facilitate migrant workers to reach their native places, the workers from Kovvur and Tallapudi on Monday morning came on to the roads demanding that they be either shifted to their native places in trains or allow them to go to their respective villages by foot. It is said that the migrant workers started demanding to facilitate their return to their villages since Sunday night itself. On Monday morning, the workers, in large numbers, once again gathered near the Godavari Matha statue and also at the toll gate and staged a protest. “They later tried to march into Kovvur, which falls under the containment zone, and were prevented by our men,’’ Kovvur DSP K Rajeswara Reddy told TNIE.

The police tried to convince the migrant workers that they will be allowed to reach their native places in trains only when the State governments of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand give their consent. This led to heated arguments and the workers tried to force their way into the town following which the police used mild force to restrain them.

Agitated migrant workers pelted stones and empty liquor bottles at the police and the latter retaliated with lathis and dispersed the migrant workers. Additional forces were rushed to Kovvur as a precautionary measure.

