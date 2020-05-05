STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Train carrying 1,212 migrants leaves for Maharashtra

Workers stranded in Krishna district leave for their native places after Uddhav govt gives consent for their return

Railway, Trains

Representational Image. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Due to more relaxations coming into place after the lockdown was extended for the second time, migrant workers across the State have only become more hopeful of reaching their native places as soon as possible.

Much to the relief of migrant workers, a Shramik train carrying 1,212 migrant agriculture labourers, who were stranded in Krishna district after the lockdown, left for Chandrapur in Maharashtra, from Rayanapadu railway station on the outskirts of Vijayawada late Monday night. The migrant workers are being shifted after the Maharashtra government gave its consent for the return of migrant workers to its State.Earlier in the day, migrants from Srikakulam in Vijayawada complained of lack of coordination between the district administrations.

“We, somehow, were able to reach out to Srikakulam Collector (J Nivas) and let him know that we had run out of money and do not have anything to eat. The Collector wrote to his counterpart in Krishna district, and we have a copy of the letter too. This was 15 days ago and we are yet to be contacted by any official,” said 25-year-old S Ghanashyam, who works in a city hotel. Ghanashyam, with 70 others, went to the sub-collector’s office on Monday, only to come back disappointed.

“First, we went to the police with our request. They asked us to go to the sub-collector’s office, where the officials told us to go to the Collector’s office. From there, we were asked to go to the office of the revenue officer. And when we reached there, policemen hit us and sent us away,” he said and added that their details were being noted at the sub-collector’s office.

He claimed he knows 200 more from the North Andhra district who work in Vijayawada hotels and want to go back home.Another group of 30 stranded migrants from Srikakulam said they were told that people back home did not want them to come back.

“When we approached the district administration, we were told that arrangements were being made. Some officials told us that we have to wait for another week as people in our villages expressed concern as Vijayawada is one of the most-affected areas,” rued Siva Kumar, who works at a construction site.
The group, which was gathered at NTR Circle, also had gone to the sub-collector’s office.The district officials were not available for comment when contacted.

