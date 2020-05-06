No lockdown relaxations in V’wada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration has identified 36 containment clusters in Krishna where multiple cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Of the total, 20 containment clusters are in Vijayawada alone. Movement of people in these clusters will be closely monitored, said collector A Md Imtiaz.

Informing about the classification of containment clusters, the collector on Tuesday said that if coronavirus positive cases are reported in a locality in the last five days, it will be considered as a very active cluster. If positive cases are reported in the last six to 14 days, then it will be considered an active cluster.

If no cases are reported in the last 15 days, then it will be called a dormant cluster. If no positive cases are reported, then it will be declared a green zone. In containment clusters, officials will demarcate 3 km buffer zones from the patient’s house based on the number of positive cases in the area, Imtiaz said.

The collector also informed that there are no lockdown relaxations in Vijayawada and cautioned that people roaming unnecessarily on the roads will be sent to quarantine centres for 14 days. The radius of containment clusters will be increased considering the number of positive cases, contacts and severity.