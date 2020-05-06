Segregate waste, or else VMC staff won’t collect it 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: From now on, sanitation workers will not collect unsegregated garbage from households.

In a review meeting here on Tuesday, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said the workers would not collect garbage that were not segregated into dry and wet waste.

Venkatesh asked the workers to directly inform him about the problems faced by them at work over a phone call or through message. As more cases of coronavirus were being reported from the city, the VMC chief asked them to wear face masks and hand gloves, and carry hand sanitiser while working in the red zones of the city, the hotbed in the district.