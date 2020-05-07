Aadhaar card now a must to buy liquor in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to control the mad rush at liquor shops and prevent tipplers from red zones from entering orange and green zones, Vijayawada police have asked customers to carry their Aadhaar cards for purchase of liquor. The shops have been asked to sell liquor only to those belonging to the same zone or mandal after verifying the customers’ Aadhaar cards. The move is aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

In Krishna district, there are 14 red zones, 4 orange zones and 33 green zones. The entire Vijayawada city was declared a red zone and no liquor shop was opened there. Orange zones Gannavaram and Kankipadu are just 20 km away from Vijayawada. It was observed that tipplers from Vijayawada were going to the nearby orange zones to buy liquor. As a result, all the liquor shops in Gannavaram and Kankipadu and neighbouring Hanuman Junction mandal were crowded.

Serpentine queues were witnessed at liquor shops in orange and green zones and no social distancing norm is being followed in queue. “The entry of people from red zones into orange and green zones to buy liquor may result in spread of coronavirus. In order to avoid any untoward incident and curb the spread of Covid-19, we are only allowing tipplers into orange and green zones to buy liquor after verifying their Aadhaar cards. Action will be initiated against people from red zones if the try to purchase liquor by violating lockdown restrictions,” a senior police official told TNIE.