Krishna becomes third district to reach 300 mark

14 fresh cases reported from district; 9 from Krishna Lanka contacts of a truck driver who had earlier tested +ve

Police clicking photographs of lockdown violators at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Police clicking photographs of lockdown violators at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fourteen Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Krishna on Wednesday, making it the third district in the state to reach the 300 mark. Out of the total, 273 patients hail from Vijayawada alone, while the remaining are from Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama and Gannavaram mandals, official sources said.

The first positive case in Krishna was that of a London returnee who had tested positive on March 20. After recording its first case, the district took 46 days to reach the 300 mark. Many patients in the city hail from Krishna Lanka and Karmika Nagar in Machavaram. At present, the district has 173 active cases as it has reported 10 deaths due to the virus and 117 persons were discharged from New Government General Hospital (GGH) and Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital in Chinna Avutapalli.   

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared Kummaripalem Centre, Vidyadharapuram, Krishna Lanka, Ajith Singh Nagar, Khuddus Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Karmika Nagar (Machavaram) and Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada as red zones. These localities have reported more than four positive cases. Recently, collector A Md Imtiaz declared 36 containment clusters in the district, of which 20 are in Vijayawada alone. 

Officials said the fresh cases were from Krishna Lanka, Nuzvid and Chatrai, and 61 persons recovered and were discharged on Tuesday night. They added that nine infectees from Krishna Lanka are contacts of a lorry driver who had earlier tested positive. The two cases in Nuzvid are contacts of a vegetable vendor.

Shell out Rs 100 for not wearing mask, Rs 1,000 for spitting
From now on, if you are out and not wearing a face mask, you could be fined `100. And if you are caught spitting in public, you will have to shell out `1,000. In a review meeting at his camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, collector A Md Imtiaz discussed steps being taken in the wake of Covid-19, with health officials. Speaking on the occasion, he said rapid teams and mobile teams have been formed to sensitise public on coronavirus in 20 containment clusters in Vijayawada.

He warned that the teams would impose a fine of `100 for not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms, and `1,000 for spitting in public. The teams arranged check posts at Dabba Kottala Centre (Singh Nagar), Benz Circle and Chitti Nagar Junction on Wednesday. Meanwhile, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a surprise check at the check post near Dabba Kottala Centre. He spoke to several youths found roaming on the streets after the relaxation period

