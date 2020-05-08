STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Don't go home until we give clearance: Visakhapatnam Collector

“Styrene monomer is stored in two tanks — of 2,500 kilo litre and 3,500 kilo litre capacities — in the unit. The 2,500 KL tank, which had 1,700 KL of the chemical in liquid form, started leaking.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF and navy personnel saving women from affect of gas leakage from LG polymers at venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.

NDRF and navy personnel saving women from affect of gas leakage from LG polymers at venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Visakhapatnam collector V Vinay Chand advised residents affected by gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Gopalapatnam to stay away from their home until the district administration gives clearance, as the styrene gas concentration takes at least 24-48 hours to dissipate from the environment. While relief camps would be arranged, police bundobust would remain in place in the affected villages, he said. The district collector gave a presentation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy based on a preliminary report on the tragedy, which claimed 11 lives as of Thursday night. He explained how the mishap happened. 

"Styrene monomer is stored in two tanks — of 2,500 kilo litre and 3,500 kilo litre capacities — in the unit. The 2,500 KL tank, which had 1,700 KL of the chemical in liquid form, started leaking. The monomer is in liquid form if stored under 20 degree Celsius. Due to some technical problem, the refrigeration was not working effectively leading to the rise in temperature. This led to the monomer getting auto-polymerised and turning into gas," he explained, noting that the leaked gas spread to Venkatapuram-1, Venkatapuram-2, Padmanabhapuram, SC and BC Colonies. "Venkatapuram is the worst affected," he added.

Vinay Chand noted that the concentration of the chemical in the air was extremely high between 3.45 am and 5.45 am, and the officials neither could enter the village nor stand anywhere nearby. "When concentration was measured at 9.30 am, it was 1 to 2.5 parts per million. However, it increased again by afternoon. We need to monitor it on a 48-hour basis before concluding that it is safe for the locals to return. The emission is still happening (when the CM held the review in afternoon).

Once it comes to zero, we need 12-24 hours for it to completely dissipate," he told the CM. He advised the villagers to stay away till the gas is completely diluted in the atmosphere. The administration said it mapped the affected villages and vulnerable area, which is in the radius of 1.5-2 km from the epicentre.
"We will ascertain the concentration levels once again after 24 hours. Some villagers are eager to go back. So we need to alert them not to return until we give clearance. Until then, we will establish relief camps. We are also taking steps to provide round-the-clock bundobust to avoid theft or burglary in the villages as residents have left their houses." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam gas leak LG polumers Vinay Chand Jagan Mohan Reddy
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp