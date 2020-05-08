Don't go home until we give clearance: Visakhapatnam Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam collector V Vinay Chand advised residents affected by gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Gopalapatnam to stay away from their home until the district administration gives clearance, as the styrene gas concentration takes at least 24-48 hours to dissipate from the environment. While relief camps would be arranged, police bundobust would remain in place in the affected villages, he said. The district collector gave a presentation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy based on a preliminary report on the tragedy, which claimed 11 lives as of Thursday night. He explained how the mishap happened.

"Styrene monomer is stored in two tanks — of 2,500 kilo litre and 3,500 kilo litre capacities — in the unit. The 2,500 KL tank, which had 1,700 KL of the chemical in liquid form, started leaking. The monomer is in liquid form if stored under 20 degree Celsius. Due to some technical problem, the refrigeration was not working effectively leading to the rise in temperature. This led to the monomer getting auto-polymerised and turning into gas," he explained, noting that the leaked gas spread to Venkatapuram-1, Venkatapuram-2, Padmanabhapuram, SC and BC Colonies. "Venkatapuram is the worst affected," he added.

Vinay Chand noted that the concentration of the chemical in the air was extremely high between 3.45 am and 5.45 am, and the officials neither could enter the village nor stand anywhere nearby. "When concentration was measured at 9.30 am, it was 1 to 2.5 parts per million. However, it increased again by afternoon. We need to monitor it on a 48-hour basis before concluding that it is safe for the locals to return. The emission is still happening (when the CM held the review in afternoon).

Once it comes to zero, we need 12-24 hours for it to completely dissipate," he told the CM. He advised the villagers to stay away till the gas is completely diluted in the atmosphere. The administration said it mapped the affected villages and vulnerable area, which is in the radius of 1.5-2 km from the epicentre.

"We will ascertain the concentration levels once again after 24 hours. Some villagers are eager to go back. So we need to alert them not to return until we give clearance. Until then, we will establish relief camps. We are also taking steps to provide round-the-clock bundobust to avoid theft or burglary in the villages as residents have left their houses."