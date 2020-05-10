STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338

District Collector A Md Imtiaz conducted surprise checks at Karmika Nagar and Machavaram in the city, which were declared Red Zones.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:39 AM

Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning

Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sixteen more positive cases were reported in Krishna district on Saturday taking the coronavirus count to 338.

Officials said that the positive cases were reported from Krishna Lanka, Ajith Singh Nagar, Nizam Gate Centre, Wynchipet, Kandrika Nagar, Tikkle Road and BRTS Road in Vijayawada city and Machilipatnam. Two persons died of coronavirus in the district. Eight patients were discharged from hospital on Friday night.



As a number of positive cases were reported from a house in Karmika Nagar, he directed the officials to enforce lockdown strictly to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Collector directed VMC Additional Commissioner A Mohan Rao to ensure supply of essential commodities to the people in Red Zones at their doorstep.

Public are requested to dial 0866-2427485 or WhatsApp  8181960909 for essential commodities. Imtiaz further said that sample collection was intensified in 41 containment clusters across the district.

In a review meeting with the task force committee held at Machilipatnam, he said that TrueNat kits were made available at all the hospitals in the district to speed up the testing process.

Out of the three containment clusters in Machilipatnam, normalcy has returned in one cluster and it will be soon declared a Green Zone. The remaining two clusters are yet to return to normalcy. Two persons of the same family in one of the clusters were tested positive for the virus, he said.

Imtiaz also said that 4,000 stranded migrant workers were sent to Maharashtra in two Shramik special trains operated from Rayanapadu railway station earlier this week. Around 1,000 migrant workers were shifted to Rajasthan in special buses.

Two special trains left for Bihar (800 migrant workers) and Odisha (1,200) on Saturday night. Informing the number of positive cases in the district, he said that Krishna had recorded 338 positive cases so far and of the total 150 patients were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery.

Among those recovered were two septuagenarians. In the coming three days, about 50 persons will be discharged from hospitals and then there will be around 100 active cases in the district, he said.

Call for essentials 

People in containment clusters are requested to dial 0866-2427485 or WhatsApp  8181960909 for essential commodities.

