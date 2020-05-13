13,000 tonnes of styrene gas from LG Polymers on way to South Korea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, nearly 13,000 tonnes of styrene monomer left unused in five storage tanks belonging to LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam is now being sent back to the parent company in South Korea in two different vessels, as reported in TNIE.

Informing the details to the Chief Minister during a video conference on Monday, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand said 8,000 tonnes is being sent in one vessel and the remaining 5,000 in another vessel. The process of shipment will be completed in 4 to 5 days. Explaining the situation at LG Polymers plant in RR Venkatapuram, where styrene gas leakage last Thursday claimed 12 lives and affected several hundreds, the Collector said the styrene gas in the storage tank, where the leakage took place, is now 100 per cent polymerised.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct inspection of industries not just in Visakhapatnam but across the State and ensure all protocols are being followed. He further directed the officials to come out with plans and procedures for shifting hazardous industries to least populated areas while taking into consideration the recommendations made by the committee constituted by the Centre in the wake of Vizag gas leakage.