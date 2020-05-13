STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

13,000 tonnes of styrene gas from LG Polymers on way to South Korea

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct inspection of industries not just in Visakhapatnam but across the State and ensure all protocols are being followed.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Thick smoke comprising gas billowing out of LG Polymers unit in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, nearly 13,000 tonnes of styrene monomer left unused in five storage tanks belonging to LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam is now being sent back to the parent company in South Korea in two different vessels, as reported in TNIE.

Informing the details to the Chief Minister during a video conference on Monday, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand said 8,000 tonnes is being sent in one vessel and the remaining 5,000 in another vessel. The process of shipment will be completed in 4 to 5 days. Explaining the situation at LG Polymers plant in RR Venkatapuram, where styrene gas leakage last Thursday claimed 12 lives and affected several hundreds, the Collector said the styrene gas in the storage tank, where the leakage took place, is now 100 per cent polymerised.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct inspection of industries not just in Visakhapatnam but across the State and ensure all protocols are being followed. He further directed the officials to come out with plans and procedures for shifting hazardous industries to least populated areas while taking into consideration the recommendations made by the committee constituted by the Centre in the wake of Vizag gas leakage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
styrene monomer LG Polymers YS Jagan Mohan Redd Vizag gas leak
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp