Impact of Vizag gas leak may be long-lasting: Panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has informed that the CSIR-NEERI expert panel, which conducted a study in the surrounding villages of LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, found that the ill-effects of gas leak may be long-lasting and the victims will need periodic health check-ups.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Goutham Reddy said that the government has already brought all the gas leak victims under the cover of Aarogyasri and will extend treatment free of cost to them if they face any health issues in future. Asserting that the welfare of people is the top priority of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that 13,000 tonnes of styrene monomer being shipped to South Korea from LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam.

The minister further said that inspections are being carried out in industries across the State to avert untoward incidents. Meanwhile, a statement issued by the APPCB that it is not the statutory authority for implementation of zoning and safety drew flak from various quarters of the society. APPCB has a fundamental duty to protect the environment under The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) cannot be given to a unit without an environmental clearance (EC). It is an attempt by the PCB to absolve itself of any responsibility for the gas leak, they said.

In a letter to special chief secretary of EFS&T department Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Forum for Better Visakha convener and former union energy secretary EAS Sarma said APPCB officials are blissfully unaware of the powers and the responsibilities vested in APPCB under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

He explained that under Section 17(1)(h) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, APPCB has the responsibility to “advise the State government with respect to the suitability of any premises or location for carrying on any industry which is likely to cause air pollution”. Under Section 17(1)(e), the board is required to “inspect control equipment, industrial plant or manufacturing process and to give, by order, directions to such persons as it may consider necessary to take steps for the prevention, control or abatement of air pollution”.