Migrant workers’ exodus  puts industries on a sticky wicket

The State government has given exemptions to the industries to carry out operations during the Covid-enforced lockdown, but unavailability of required workforce may hit the sector hard.

Published: 13th May 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants travelling from Chennai to Uttar Pradesh on bicycle reaches Vijayawada Tuesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has given exemptions to the industries to carry out operations during the COVID-enforced lockdown, but unavailability of required workforce may hit the sector hard. The reason: around 20 per cent of industries in the State depend on migrant workers. 

Most of the migrant workers are going back to their native places, putting the industries in the State on a sticky wicket. However, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) AP Chapter has not made any appeal to the State government to restrict the migrant workers from going back. Instead, it suggested the company managements to counsel the workers to engage in works as the situation will get back to normal soon.  

Stating that migrant workers play an important role in the economic activity such as real estate, manufacturing, logistics and other labour sectors in the State, CII AP chairman Ramakrishna said that migrant labourers constitute around 10-20 per cent of workforce in industries. Speaking to TNIE, he felt that it is essential to involve migrant workers in re-starting of industrial operations by building confidence among them about the COVID-19 situation.

Underscoring the need for resolving the challenges and opportunities in a holistic way, he said that it is essential to create confidence in all working community by educating standard operating procedures to follow to mitigate Covid-19. It will take more time for the industry sector to recover from the COVID blues. The managements should divide the working space into different parts so as to close the particular portion if any positive case of coronavirus comes in that particular section,” Ramakrishna suggested.

