COVID-19: Test more samples in red zones in Vijayawada, says Central team

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Central Health Committee members Vivek Adish and Ruchi Gaylong, accompanied by District Collector A Md Imtiaz, inspected Krishna Lanka, one of the red zones in the city, on Wednesday.

The Central team members interacted with volunteers, health workers, sanitation staff and police and took stock of the situation.

Health officials briefed the team about the procedure being followed in identifying coronavirus positive cases.

After verifying the data submitted by the health officials about the positive cases reported in the locality and enforcement of lockdown, the duo expressed their satisfaction and suggested conducting more sample testing in the locality to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Imtiaz informed the members that Krishna Lanka had reported the highest number of positive cases and residents are being provided essential commodities and vegetables at their doorstep.

The team said volunteers, health workers, ANMs and Asha workers should campaign extensively in the red zones.