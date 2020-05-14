First special train to reach Vijayawada railway station on Thusday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost after 50 days, a passenger train will chug into Vijayawada railway station on

Thursday afternoon.

The New Delhi to Chennai Central special train will reach Vijayawada railway station at 2.15 pm and district administration made all necessary arrangements for screening the passengers who will disembark and also board at the railway station.

About 300 passengers from New Delhi will disembark at Vijayawada and a similar number of passengers will leave to Chennai in the train.

District administration made all necessary arrangements and every passenger disembarking or boarding the train will be subjecting to screening tests. Those who disembark at Vijayawada will be shifted to quarantine centres in special buses arranged by the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Passengers were told to mandatorily wear face mask and follow the guidelines issued by the Indian Railways while travelling in the trains.