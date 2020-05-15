STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

COVID-19: First passenger train arrives in Vijayawada from New Delhi

After almost 50 days, the first passenger train carrying 300 passengers between New Delhi and Chennai Central arrived at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A special train arrives at Vijayawada rail station on Thursday

A special train arrives at Vijayawada rail station on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After almost 50 days, the first passenger train carrying 300 passengers between New Delhi and Chennai Central arrived at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Thursday afternoon. As per the protocol, the RPF personnel and police swung into action to ensure social distancing among the passengers. Only one passenger was allowed at a time to come out from each of the 15 coaches and their details including their mobile numbers were taken.

All the passengers were segregated according to the districts and were provided with food and drinking water. The health officials screened all the passengers with the thermal scanners. As part of testing, passengers, who were found asymptomatic for the virus, were shifted to their home towns in the special buses arranged by the APSRTC. One of the passengers, B Kumari, a native of Guntur told TNIE that for almost two months she got stranded in New Delhi.

‘’We reached the national capital on March 17 to bring back our daughters who completed Civil Services training. But with the Centre enforcing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, we got stranded in New Delhi,’’ she said. “We also found it tough to reserve tickets in the passenger train heading towards Chennai from New Delhi. “With the help of our relatives, we, somehow, managed to get the tickets reserved in advance and reached Vijayawada,” she explained.

When asked if they faced any problems during the lockdown period, Kumari said that owners of paying guest accommodation, where her daughters stayed in New Delhi, allowed them to stay there even after completion of one-year agreement. Meanwhile, passengers, who showed symptoms of the virus, were shifted to the COVID-19 hospital and will be quarantined for 14 days in Vijayawada itself. Earlier, out of 282 passengers, who purchased tickets for travelling to Chennai from Vijayawada, 242 persons arrived at the station two hours prior to their journey.

Initially, the passengers were screened with the thermal scanners at the station entry point and ticket checking staff verified the passengers and shifted them to the waiting halls. A passenger, Venkata Anil Kumar of Koduru village in Krishna district, appreciated the railway officials for making foolproof arrangements to tackle passenger rush. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada special train COVID 19 coronavirus migrants
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp