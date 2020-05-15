COVID-19: First passenger train arrives in Vijayawada from New Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After almost 50 days, the first passenger train carrying 300 passengers between New Delhi and Chennai Central arrived at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Thursday afternoon. As per the protocol, the RPF personnel and police swung into action to ensure social distancing among the passengers. Only one passenger was allowed at a time to come out from each of the 15 coaches and their details including their mobile numbers were taken.

All the passengers were segregated according to the districts and were provided with food and drinking water. The health officials screened all the passengers with the thermal scanners. As part of testing, passengers, who were found asymptomatic for the virus, were shifted to their home towns in the special buses arranged by the APSRTC. One of the passengers, B Kumari, a native of Guntur told TNIE that for almost two months she got stranded in New Delhi.

‘’We reached the national capital on March 17 to bring back our daughters who completed Civil Services training. But with the Centre enforcing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, we got stranded in New Delhi,’’ she said. “We also found it tough to reserve tickets in the passenger train heading towards Chennai from New Delhi. “With the help of our relatives, we, somehow, managed to get the tickets reserved in advance and reached Vijayawada,” she explained.

When asked if they faced any problems during the lockdown period, Kumari said that owners of paying guest accommodation, where her daughters stayed in New Delhi, allowed them to stay there even after completion of one-year agreement. Meanwhile, passengers, who showed symptoms of the virus, were shifted to the COVID-19 hospital and will be quarantined for 14 days in Vijayawada itself. Earlier, out of 282 passengers, who purchased tickets for travelling to Chennai from Vijayawada, 242 persons arrived at the station two hours prior to their journey.

Initially, the passengers were screened with the thermal scanners at the station entry point and ticket checking staff verified the passengers and shifted them to the waiting halls. A passenger, Venkata Anil Kumar of Koduru village in Krishna district, appreciated the railway officials for making foolproof arrangements to tackle passenger rush.