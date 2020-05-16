STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Keep coronavirus at bay with masks, sanitisers, says doctor

When coronavirus started spreading in the State, there was a huge gap between demand and supply of masks and sanitisers. 

Published: 16th May 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dr A Srinivas of Chaitanya Eye Hospital, in association with The New Indian Express, distributes masks and sanitisers to public in Vijayawada on Friday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Dr A Srinivas of Chaitanya Eye Hospital, in association with The New Indian Express, distributed 500 masks and 50 bottles of sanitisers (100 ml each) free of cost to the needy in the city on Friday. The 58-year-old doctor has distributed about 10,000 masks and more than 1,000 bottles (100 ml each) of sanitisers to people for the last one-and-a-half-months.

When coronavirus started spreading in the State, there was a huge gap between demand and supply of masks and sanitisers. Dr Srinivas began distributing masks and sanitisers to people on a small scale to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “Being a doctor, I know the importance of mask. It is easy for me to get masks from my regular supplier. So I decided to distribute masks to the needy people in times of corona crisis,” he said.

Along with the distribution of protective gear, he had also taken up a campaign to educate people on the importance of wearing a face mask and using a hand sanitiser to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay. 
“Many people still do not know as to why it is mandatory to wear a mask during corona crisis. In fact I have come across several educated people as well who refused to wear a mask stating that the virus cannot spread through air. It’s important to keep on telling people that the virus can spread through droplets that fall from the mouth and the nose,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp