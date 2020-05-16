Keep coronavirus at bay with masks, sanitisers, says doctor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr A Srinivas of Chaitanya Eye Hospital, in association with The New Indian Express, distributed 500 masks and 50 bottles of sanitisers (100 ml each) free of cost to the needy in the city on Friday. The 58-year-old doctor has distributed about 10,000 masks and more than 1,000 bottles (100 ml each) of sanitisers to people for the last one-and-a-half-months.

When coronavirus started spreading in the State, there was a huge gap between demand and supply of masks and sanitisers. Dr Srinivas began distributing masks and sanitisers to people on a small scale to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “Being a doctor, I know the importance of mask. It is easy for me to get masks from my regular supplier. So I decided to distribute masks to the needy people in times of corona crisis,” he said.

Along with the distribution of protective gear, he had also taken up a campaign to educate people on the importance of wearing a face mask and using a hand sanitiser to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay.

“Many people still do not know as to why it is mandatory to wear a mask during corona crisis. In fact I have come across several educated people as well who refused to wear a mask stating that the virus cannot spread through air. It’s important to keep on telling people that the virus can spread through droplets that fall from the mouth and the nose,” he explained.