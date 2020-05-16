Lockdown: VMC comes to the resuce of 25 Odia migrants

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As many as 25 migrants, who had set out for their home state, Odisha, from Guntur, were stuck near Durga temple in Vijayawada without any food and water, on Friday. Gopal, one of the migrants, said his group had not eaten anything since Thursday evening and, thus, could not go walk further.

“There are many women and a child in the group. After leaving from Guntur yesterday (Thursday) early morning, we only ate twice. If we get something to eat, we will start walking again,” added Gopal.

When approached, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief V Prasanna Venkatesh immediately arranged a bus to shift the migrants to a shelter home. This was the second time that Venkatesh gave a quick response to requests of shifting migrants to shelter home.