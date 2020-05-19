STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 new infectees contacts of truck driver in Krishna Lanka

Published: 19th May 2020 10:24 AM

A Health worker testing for COVID-19. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eleven of the 15 Covid-19 positive cases reported from Krishna district on Monday were from Krishna Lanka, while the rest were from YSR Colony Jakkampudi and Kothapeta in Vijayawada. With Monday’s addition, the total number of infectees in the district reached 382.

All the fresh infectees in Krishna Lanka have been identified as secondary contacts of a lorry driver who had previously tested positive for the virus; the two infectees from YSR Colony contracted the virus from an elderly person.

Meanwhile, a government employee at the sub collector’s office has also tested positive. However, officials are yet to confirm the same.

Meanwhile, Central Health Committee members Dr Vivek Adish and Ruchi Gaylong inspected the district hospital in Machilipatnam and reviewed the steps being taken by the district administration to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Machilipatnam municipal commissioner S Sivarama Krishna informed the duo that the seven infectees from the town were from Chilakalapudi, Sukarlabad and Gandhi Nagar areas. “All the primary and secondary contacts of the infectees were tested and shifted to quarantine centres,” he said.
Later, the members also inspected the quarantine centre at Varalakshmi Polytechnic College, Chilakalapudi.

Meanwhile, Tahsildar NSK Khajavali said a lockdown in the town will be enforced till May 31. No relaxations will be given and the public can purchase essential commodities between 6 am and 1 pm, he added.

