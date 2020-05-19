STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Migrant crisis: Pregnant woman walks 70 km in Vijayawada, gets relief with help from TNIE, officials

With the intervention of TNIE, they have been relocated to a relief camp in the city until they take the next train to Chhattisgarh.

Published: 19th May 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rajakumari takes the support of a bamboo pole to stand, in Vijayawada.

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of 35 migrants, among whom one is a woman in her nine-month pregnancy, walked all the way to Vijayawada from Machilipatnam to board a Shramik Special train to their native, Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the migrants had missed a train to their state, and to avoid missing the second opportunity, they, along with their children, set off on foot on Saturday and reached the city two days later. 

With the intervention of TNIE, they have been relocated to a relief camp in the city until they take the next train to Chhattisgarh.Shatrugna, one of the migrants, described the group’s ordeal, “We had registered our names at a police station and the revenue office near our work place. As per our registration number, we should have been on the train that left for Chhattisgarh on April 13. But neither did anyone inform us about the train, nor did anyone come to take us to the railway station. As we did not want to miss another train scheduled  to leave this Tuesday, we reached the city in advance.”

Rajkumari, the pregnant woman, is likely to give birth on May 24.

When TNIE requested sub-collector Dhyanchandra HM to make some arrangements for the group, he said that the migrants could be taken to the office of the mandal revenue officer, which was around six kilometres away from where the group was spotted.

In view of the lack of transportation, TNIE contacted other officials of the district administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), who responded positively.Vijayawada (West) tahsildar M Madhuri arranged an APSRTC bus for the 35-member group within 15 minutes.

They were shifted to a relief camp set up in Loyala College. A medical team was alerted and asked to examine Rajkumari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada migrants Andhra migrant crisis COVID crisis Shramik special train
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp