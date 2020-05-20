216 NRTs to land in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two international flights carrying 216 Indians are expected to reach Vijayawada Airport on Wednesday. The first flight, with 143 on board, will leave from London, and reach the city via Mumbai at 6:45 am; the second one from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is expected at 10:15 pm, said collector A Md Imtiaz.

The collector, accompanied by Nuzvid sub collector Swapnil Dinakar, tourism director R Mallikharjuna Rao and other officials, on Tuesday evening inspected the steps being taken by the airport authorities to receive the NRTs (non-resident Telugus) in the wake of a pandemic. “Imtiaz said all the passengers will be screened at the reception counters arranged by the airport authorities at the terminal.

Those who are healthy will be shifted in special buses arranged by the APSRTC to their respective hometowns in various districts. In case any passenger is found to be symptomatic, he/she will be shifted to quarantine centre arranged by the government, where they will have to stay for 14 days.” Apart from that, the collector said, two more flights from Saudi Arabia are expected at the airport at 10 pm on May 23. As many as 13 hotels have been identified for the paid quarantine of the passengers. Minerva Grand, Murali Fortune, DV Manor and Taj Gateway are some of them.