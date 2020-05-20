Containment zones to be denotified in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the guidelines for a lockdown have been revised, Krishna administration has drafted proposals for the denotification of containment zones in the district. An announcement in this regard will be made by Collector A Md Imtiaz on Wednesday.

"As per the new guidelines, partial relaxations will be given to traders to carry out their business in non containment zones. Revenue division officers have been given the authority to decide the timings for relaxations, depending on the severity of the Covid-19 situation in an area under non containment zones."

"However, shopping malls, gyms and cinema theatres will not be given any exemption, even if they are in a safe zone.

"A total of 42 containment clusters have been identified in the district, out of which 20 are in Vijayawada alone," the collector said. Traders in non-containment zones may be directed to open their shops in an alternate manner.