KIA Motors plans to take up operations in full swing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KIA Motors India, which started production at its unit in Anantapur district recently after getting exemptions from lockdown, is planning to take up the operations in full scale at the earliest. Despite commencing work, non-availability of employees prevented the management to limit operations to single shift, instead of the three shifts before the lockdown.

“We have a workforce of about 14,000 in KIA plant and its supplier units. Though 85 per cent of them are from AP, employees stuck in their respective districts are not in a position to come to work site because of the restrictions in force on transportation. Thus, we are only getting the employees located in Anantapur district and confined the work in a single shift,” a KIA official said.

The official said that appeals have been made to the government to allow the workers from other districts within AP and also from other States reach the plant so as to enhance the production at the earliest. “As the government already relaxed the norms on transportation, we hope that more workers will join for duty soon,” he said and added that the Covid protocol, issued by the government, was being implemented in letter and spirit.